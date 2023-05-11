WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Wichita deputy police chief made his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning for alleged felony computer crimes.

Wendell Nicholson was charged with eight counts on March 24 of this year, one day after he retired from the Wichita Police Department after 29 years. The case was investigated by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Wendell Nicholson and his attorney leave the courtroom on May 11, 2023. (KSN Photo)

During Thursday’s court appearance, Nicholson and his attorney stood behind a pillar. They were only visible to the news camera as they left the courtroom.

Nicholson is out on a $5,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for May 25.

Investigators claim that the alleged crimes involved various police reports, DEA reports, WPD emails and Axon recordings. Axon is a name brand for police body cameras and other law enforcement equipment.

The former deputy chief is facing the following eight felony counts:

Count One:

On or between the 7th day of March 2022 and the 4th day of January 2023, in Sedgwick County, “one WENDELL E. NICHOLSON did then and there unlawfully and knowingly exceed the limits of authorization and damage, modify, alter, destroy, copy, disclose or take possession of a computer, computer system, computer network, or other property, to-wit: DEA KNR reports;”

Count Two:

On or between the 13th day of January 2022 and the 26th day of December 2022, in the County of Sedgwick, and State of Kansas, “one WENDELL E. NICHOLSON did then and there unlawfully and knowingly exceed the limits of authorization and damage, modify, alter, destroy, copy, disclose or take possession of a computer, computer system, computer network, or other property, to-wit: Wichita Police Department gang bulletins;”

Count Three:

On or between the 10th day of January 2022. and the 13th day of January 2023, in the County of Sedgwick, and the State of Kansas, “one WENDELL E. NICHOLSON did then and there unlawfully and knowingly exceed the limits of authorization and damage, modify, alter, destroy, copy, disclose or take possession of a computer, computer system, computer network, or other property, to-wit: Wichita Police Department morning reports;”

Count Four:

On or between the 5th day of May 2022 and the 9th day of January 2023, in the County of Sedgwick, and State of Kansas, “one WENDELL E. NICHOLSON did then and there unlawfully and knowingly exceed the limits of authorization and damage, modify, alter, destroy, copy, disclose or take possession of a computer, computer system, computer network, or other property, to-wit: Wichita Police Department shooting reviews;”

Count Five:

On or between the 23rd day of October 2021 and the 17th day of January 2023,

in the County of Sedgwick and the State of Kansas, “one WENDELL E. NICHOLSON did then and

there unlawfully and knowingly exceed the limits of authorization and damage, modify, alter, destroy, copy, disclose, or take possession of a computer, computer system, computer network, or other property, to-wit: Wichita Police Department emails;”

Count Six:

On or between the 25th day of December 2021 and the 14th day of February 2022, in the County of Sedgwick, and the State of Kansas, “one WENDELL E. NICHOLSON did

then and there unlawfully and knowingly exceed the limits of authorization and damage, modify, alter, destroy, copy, disclose or take possession of a computer, computer system, computer network, 9r other property, to-wit: AXON recordings;”

Count Seven:

On or about the 4th day of February 2022, in the County of Sedgwick, and the State of

Kansas, “one WENDELL E. NICHOLSON did then and there unlawfully and knowingly exceed the limits of authorization and damage, modify, alter, destroy, copy, disclose, or take possession

of a computer, computer system, computer network, or other property, to-wit: Wichita Police Department information bulletin;”

Count Eight:

On or about the 25th day of January 2022, in the County of Sedgwick, and the State of Kansas, “one WENDELL E. NICHOLSON did then and there unlawfully, knowingly, and without authorization, access, and damage, modify, alter, destroy, copy, disclose or take possession of a computer, computer system, computer network, or other property, to-wit: Wichita Police Department Professional Standard Bureau document.”

The document is signed by an investigator and an assistant district attorney.