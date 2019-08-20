Former employee at St. Francis Ministries in Salina arrested for child sex crimes

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former employee at St. Francis Ministries in Salina was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of rape and sexual exploitation of a child.

Lieutenant Michael Asher with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 39-year-old Nathaniel R. McEachin was arrested after a months long investigation that stretches back to May of 2019.

Authorities allege that McEachin, who was on staff at St. Francis Ministries, 5097 W. Cloud had unlawful sexual relations with four females, who range in age from 14 to 17 years old. The crimes occurred at St. Francis while the girls were staying at the facility. McEachin was employed there four about five months.

Lt. Asher says the investigation is ongoing, and no other arrests are anticipated.

McEachin is facing multiple charges that could include rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child and electronic solicitation.

ST. FRANCIS MINISTRIES STATEMENT:

Saint Francis Ministries is aware that law enforcement officials launched an investigation into allegations of professional misconduct by a former staff member of our Salina West facility and that an arrest has been made. We are cooperating fully with the official investigation, as well as conducting our own internal review. Saint Francis goes to great lengths to hire highly qualified staff and provide ongoing training and supervision. Every employee undergoes a thorough background check by law enforcement, as well as a background check conducted by our staff. In this case, background checks produced no red flags that would have precluded this staff member’s employment. “The safety and well-being of all the youth in our care is paramount, and we take every allegation very seriously,” said The Very Reverend Robert N, Smith, dean, president and CEO of Saint Francis Ministries. “We continue to work with the youth in this case to ensure any physical, emotional and spiritual needs are being met. We have already taken steps to reinforce our training procedures and protocols with staff to prevent any future allegations of this nature.”

