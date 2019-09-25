Former FBI Agent talks random attacks amid Northeast Wichita stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- The man police said is responsible for stabbing a 28-year-old Wichita woman multiple times is still on the loose.

Police have said they believe the attack was random.

Former FBI special agent, Michael Tabman said although no obvious connection has been made between the suspect and victim, he believes this type of crim is much different than most attacks.

“The knife is sometimes believed to be something that is a little bit more intimate, personal, which is why we might believe there might be a connection within the perpetrator’s mind,” said Tabman. “There’s not an actual connection.”

Police released surveillance video of the suspect running away from the crime scene, taking off his shirt and putting it in a storm drain and taking off. The suspect also appears to drop an item and pick it back up.

The former special agent said the surveillance could likely lead to an overwhelming amount of information for investigators.

“Sometimes people start seeing things that aren’t there,” said Tabman. “Not because they’re trying to create false leads, they’re just being over cautious.”

He said people should have a heightened sense of awareness and adds that it only takes one tip to lead to an arrest.

“We’re certainly not going to be free of fear when we know that someone has committed such a violent act that is still on the loose,” said Tabman.

If you have any information about the man in the surveillance video or the stabbing, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.