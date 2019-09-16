Former Fontana city treasurer sentenced to 12 months in prison for embezzlement

Wichita, Kan (KNSW)- Former Fontana City Treasurer Deborah Sell, 56, pleaded guilty for embezzlement Monday afternoon.

According to a news release, Sell pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return.

In today’s hearing prosecutors told the courtroom Sell embezzled more than 174,000 dollars, and admitted that her 2016 tax return failed to report more than 94,000 dollars in income embezzled that year.

According to the news release Sell reportedly issued city checks to pay for her personal expenses, deposited cash payments received from customers into her personal account, and withdrew cash using a city debit card for personal expenses.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Deborah Sell, will be serving a total of 12 months and a day in prison.

