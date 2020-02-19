Former Fredonia city administrator sentenced to 90-months in federal prison for child pornography

FREDONIA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former city administrator of Fredonia was sentenced to 90-months in federal prison Wednesday for child pornography, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Michael P. Ohrt, 40, Fredonia, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of transporting child pornography. In his plea, he admitted using his Yahoo email account to establish a Dropbox storage account and then uploading videos of child pornography. Dropbox identified the material as child pornography and reported the user’s information to authorities. Investigators traced the IP address to Ohrt’s work and home in Fredonia.

McAllister commended the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.