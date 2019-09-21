Former Kansas House member to lead children’s advocacy group

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A former Kansas House member will be taking over as president of a children’s advocacy group later this fall.

Kansas Action for Children says former state Rep. John Wilson will become president when current President Annie McKay steps down Oct. 31.

Wilson has been the group’s vice president of advocacy since September 2017. McKay has been with Kansas Action for Children for seven years, including the last three as president.

Wilson served in the House for 5½ years before resigning in August 2017 to join Kansas Action for Children. He was a Democrat representing a Lawrence district.

