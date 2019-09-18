Former Kansas officer fights brain cancer, hopes to wear uniform again

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Rose Hill police officer is in a fight for his life.

Steve Frahm, 30, always dreamed of becoming a police officer.

“There are so many things police officers can do to impact people’s lives,” said Steve Frahm.

Steve was the victim of a robbery when he was a teenager.

“I got to see how, when police officers arrived, they kind of took that bad feeling away, made you feel safe and from that point, that’s what I wanted to do,” he said.

The husband and father of four was well on his way to making his dream a reality. By May, he had graduated at the top of his police academy class and was working as a Rose Hill police officer.

Courtesy: Toni Frahm

“I knew that was his dream from the beginning. Then, to see him finally achieve it was awesome,” said Steve’s wife Toni Frahm.

However, the “awesome” feeling was short lived. Steve started having dizzy spells and balance and vision issues. He decided to seek treatment at a Wichita hospital in early June after the episodes became more frequent.

“During that time is when they found a mass, is what they called it, on my right-frontal lobe of my brain,” Steve said.

Steve spent about six days in the hospital before eventually going to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for a second opinion.

“They told me the mass on my brain is consistent with a low-grade glioma,” he said.

Steve said the doctors told him they believe the tumor is cancerous. They put him under 24-hour watch.

“We had an idea that it could be cancerous, hoping that it wasn’t, you know.

Hearing that really sucked and just kind of seeing things unfold was horrible,” Toni said.

The Rose Hill Police Department was forced to let Steve go after he missed about three months of work.

“I had a lot of support from my department. A lot of people donated time off to try to keep me around as long as possible. Unfortunately, with them being a smaller department they have a need for officers,” Steve said.

The Rose Hill Police Department sent KSN the following statement regarding Steve’s departure:

It is with regret that the City of Rose Hill and the Rose Hill Police Department announce the departure of Officer Stephan Frahm from his employment with the City of Rose Hill. Officer Frahm notified the City of Rose Hill of health issues that prevent him from continuing employment as a police officer. The Rose Hill Police Department is committed to the protection of life, property and public peace for the citizens of its city. The City of Rose Hill approved the maximum leave time under policy. Employees of the City of Rose Hill also donated their own time under our shared leave policy to extend Officer Frahm’s leave. Our hearts are with him and his family during this difficult time. The members of this agency hope for the steady hands of his doctors and a quick healing process.

Steve and Toni said they are understanding of the department’s decision. However, they said it does not make the situation any easier.

“To see how everything can just get ripped away just like that is unreal,” Toni said. “I mean shoot, we are 30. People in their 30s don’t typically deal with something like this.”

Despite the news and hardships, the Frahms are staying positive.

“I definitely don’t do it alone. Like I said, I have a very good support system all around me,” Steve said.

Steve is expected to undergo brain surgery at the Mayo Clinic to remove the tumor on September 27.

The family is hosting a benefit on September 21 at OJ Watson Park in hopes of raising funds for his procedure and travel.

The Frahms are hopeful Steve will have a full-recovery and will get to pursue his dream of being a police officer once again.