Former paralyzed water skier helps others by hosting adaptive water ski clinic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, dozens of people showed out for an adaptive water ski clinic in a Wichita lake. While similar events have been held in the area, for Dylan Brittain today’s event was a first for him. He says he wants to provide people with the chance to enjoy a sport he’s loved since he was five.

“It seems like everybody that’s gone already is already signed up to go again–they’re loving it,” said Brittain.

The event allows people with physical disabilities the opportunity to try an activity that is safe and fun.











“We have people ranging from amputees to cerebral palsy or spinal cord injuries,” said Brittain. “Getting the opportunity to help people that have never helped you before makes me feel good.”

Last year, Brittain was bitten by a tick, which caused him to become paralyzed.

“I couldn’t move my legs or feel anything from the waist down. I got diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis, which basically means my immune system attacked my spinal cord,” said Brittain.

He spent a few weeks in the hospital and in rehab. He’s grateful to be much stronger and now can walk on both his legs. “I didn’t know exactly where I would be last year at this time but I just wanted to give people got to do something that I grew up doing,” said Brittain.

Brittain said he hopes to continue to provide this outlet for people for many more years to come.