Former police officer sentenced to life for child sex crimes

Garden City, Kan. (AP) – A former Garden City police officer has been sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes involving a minor child.
The Kansas Attorney General’s office said 50-year-old Douglas Heit was sentenced Thursday and won’t be eligible for parole for 25 years.
Heit pleaded no contest in October to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14.
He will be subject to post-release supervision and sex offender registration for the rest of his life. He was originally charged with six counts, all involving the same child.
Heit was a Garden City police officer from July 2003 to March 2017.
