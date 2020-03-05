Former school resource officer in Kansas City pleads guilty to child sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City, Kansas, school resource officer will be sentenced in May for committing sex crimes against children.

Michael Eugene English Sr. pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with children between the ages of 14 and 16. The Kansas City Star reports English was a school system security guard before joining the Kansas City, Kansas, School District’s independent police unit in 2015.

Authorities say the crimes began in January 2018. An investigation began in March of that year when a parent notified police. English faces a maximum of just over 14 years in prison. English will be sentenced May 8.