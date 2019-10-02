Former sleep lab tech accused of touching female patients inappropriately

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)– A former sleep study technician is facing criminal charges after being accused of inappropriate touching of female patients at two Florida clinics.

Two women say 52-year-old Andrew Chickoree touched them sexually, one at a lab in New Port Richey, and another in Zephyrhills.

Patients who come to a sleep lab hope to learn if they have sleep apnea, by nodding off with electrodes attached to their scalp.

Police say Chickoree made up a story.

“We’re not getting good readings. I need to do this in order to get better readings on the electrodes that were connected to her,” said Detective Ed Campbell from the New Port Richey Police Department.

