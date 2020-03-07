TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former Topeka Correctional Facility employee has been sentenced to 32 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay Friday.

Tomas Co, a former TCF dental lab instructor at the women’s prison in Topeka, was charged with six counts of criminal abuse of inmates and found guilty on one count in January. The conviction was for a woman who said Co touched the inside of her knee and thigh.

Kagay said that this case should serve as an example that even those in positions of power will be held accountable.

“Regardless of their position or means, we will do everything we can to enforce the law and hold that person accountable for the protection of our victims, and our community as a whole,” said Kagay. “I applaud the courage of the brave women who came forward and shared their stories, to make this outcome possible.”

Kagay encouraged anyone who has been abused to come forward, saying, “We are here for you, we care about you, and we will work tirelessly to bring your abuser to justice.”

Co was granted an appeal bond of $50,000.