Former Wichita Northwest running back Breece Hall declares for NFL Draft

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) celebrates the team’s win over Texas in an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Iowa State and former Wichita Northwest running back Breece Hall has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and will forgo his senior season and the Cheez-It bowl.

“Playing for Iowa State has been nothing short of a gift,” Hall wrote in an Instagram post. “The last three years, this team has defined five-star culture and I could not be more grateful to be a part of that.”

Hall had a record-setting 2021 season for the Cyclones, rushing for 1,472 yards and finding the end zone 20 times on the ground. He also caught 36 passes for 302 yards, and found the end zone three times receiving. He was the unanimous All-American in 2021—the first in Iowa State’s history.

The Northwest product also holds the NCAA record for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown, recording his 24th in a game against TCU on Nov. 26.

While it is still too early to project draft positions, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. regards Hall as the top-ranked running back in this year’s draft class.

“I will never forget the roar of the crowd in Jack Trice Stadium,” Hall said. “I am honored to be a Cyclone and will always be a Cyclone.”