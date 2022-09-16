WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was found guilty by a Sedgwick County jury of child sex crimes on Friday.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffery Sanders of Maize was found guilty of three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of aggravated intimidation of a witness.

The jury found Sanders not guilty of one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of indecent solicitation of a child, and one count of aggravated intimidation of a witness.

According to an incident report KSN obtained from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the offense happened on February 23, 2017, and ended on February 23, 2018. Court filings show a parent was informed by her daughter of Sanders’ crimes and reported it to the police.

Sanders was the head volleyball trainer of a Wichita volleyball club, as well as an assistant coach at Wichita State. Prior to that, he served as head volleyball coach at Garden City Community College.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 18.