Fort Hays State University: Classes transitioned to online delivery effective March 23, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fort Hays State University announced Thursday that classes will be transitioned to online delivery, effective March 23, 2020. Clinicals, labs, and practicums will be addressed by their respective departments, and after the conclusion of spring break, faculty and students should be prepared to transition all face-to-face classes to on-line delivery only, FHSU said.

FHSU said they remain committed to the underlying goal of all their efforts and decision-making since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak: safeguarding the health of our students, faculty, and staff. So, based on guidance received from KDHE, as well as information from their Student Health Center — they have come to their decision for all classes to be transitioned to online delivery effective March 23, 2020.

For more information from FHSU, visit their Student Health Center’s coronavirus page located at https://www.fhsu.edu/student-health/health-alerts.

