Sedgwick County bans public gatherings larger than 50
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Click here for coronavirus updates

Fort Hays State University: Students living on campus asked to vacate by 5 p.m., Tuesday

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

FORT HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Fort Hays State University announced Monday that the university will remain open, but students currently residing on campus should prepare to move home by 5:00 pm, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Students are advised to bring all personal belongings with them, including any textbooks and course material, and thereafter remain at home during this period of on-line delivery. Students unable to do so will continue to work through the Residential Life team to accommodate them, and are asked to contact Residential Life at srl@fhsu.edu or call (785) 628-4245 with questions.

FHSU asked that students not to return to campus during this period. All students are urged to practice social distancing, avoid any gatherings of 50 or more people on or off campus, and avoid the common living areas.

