Foundation donates two Clydesdales to Wichita Police Department Mounted Unit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Foundation announced today that its six-week fundraising campaign received such a strong outpouring of support from the community, it exceeded its initial goal and has purchased two black Clydesdales, two saddles and needed tack for the WPD Mounted Unit.

“With two police horses retiring and now two new police horses in training, the Mounted Unit will continue operating at full capacity,” said Becca Boldra, WPF Executive Director. “Purchasing two Clydesdales and additional tack is a dream cometrue and was possible only as a result of the incredible support of our community. Businesses, groups, and individuals rallied beside us with a common goal of keeping Wichita safe and secure.”

The new Clydesdales have started training with the Mounted Unit, and will make their public debut on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the WPF Horse for Heroes Homecoming. It will be at the Old Town Famers’ Market at 4:30 p.m.

With the addition of the 4-year-old black Clydesdale gelding and 2-year-old black roan Clydesdale gelding, the Mounted Unit will have eight horses serving the city.

“The Wichita Police Foundation have enabled us to acquire the kind of horses that are ideal for police work,” said Sgt. Ed Brower, WPD Mounted Unit Commander. “This is an amazing gift because Clydesdales are expensive, so the Wichita Police Department hasn’t been able to purchase them in the past.”

Sgt. Brower estimates the cost of the purchase without the fundraiser would be upward of $20,000.

If you see the mounted patrol out and about in Old Town on Friday or Saturday nights, St. Brower invites you to come say hi to the new additions.

“Best horses you’ll ever pet,” Sgt. Brower said.

The names of the horses will be revealed at their public debut.