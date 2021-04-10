Four injured in crash on Meridian and Kellogg intersection

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said four people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Kellogg and Meridian Saturday afternoon.

According to Wichita police, the driver of one of the vehicles ran a red light at the intersection striking the other car in the process. Police said they are still investigating who caused the crash.

WPD said the four people involved in the crash sustained minor injuries. The intersection was closed off to traffic while crews cleaned up the scene.

