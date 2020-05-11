Free coronavirus testing site comes to Northeast Wichita this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Starting Monday, May 11 there will be free coronavirus testing happening in Northeast Wichita. “We wanna make certain that testing is available to anyone that wants a test,” said Teresa Lovelady, CEO of HealthCore Clinic in Wichita.

HealthCore Clinic has teamed up with Wichita State University, Quest Diagnostics, the Sedgwick County Health Department, and other agencies to offer free drive-thru testing at the Hughes Metroplex on 29th and Oliver from Monday to Thursday from 2 PM to 5 PM.

“Access is always a key issue in areas where folks may have transportation issues. Folks who may have a disability,” said Brandon Johnson, Wichita Councilman for District 1.

One of their goals is to provide access and information to communities that data has shown to be higher at risk. “We know that COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting our African-American and Hispanic community,” said Lovelady.

“More vulnerable to this due to the various health disparities in our community. So this puts one location closer to our community and makes it more accessible for us,” said Councilman Johnson.

Tests will be available for anyone who wants one – no insurance, no requirements and no questions asked. “I’ve been receiving personally reports of folks being turned away at different areas because they didn’t have the right symptoms or enough symptoms so that was a barrier,” said Johnson.

Lovelady says the nasal swab tests will give results back in two to three days. HealthCore Clinic plans to give away free tests throughout the entire month of May. “As we reopen Kansas and everybody comes back out and we are trying to get back to business and get back to normal, we want to make sure everyone feels protected and safe,” said Lovelady.

Although it is not required people are encouraged to bring their IDs and insurance if they have it.

