Free groceries for a year or $1M — Dillons offering incentives as part of its ‘community immunity’ initiative

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dillons is offering free groceries for a year or even a million dollars as part of Kroger’s ‘community immunity’ initiative. Over the next five weeks, five people will win one million dollars and 50 people will get their groceries paid for for the next year.

Talking about the ‘community immunity’ program, Robert Tomasu, Health and wellness merchandiser for Dillons said, “It’s a process that’s going to help increase the vaccination rate in the country.”

“There’s going to be some people that are on the fence aren’t really sure if they want to be vaccinated or not, this might be the incentive to go ahead and convince a person to go ahead and get vaccinated, ” said Tomasu.

“Anyone who has gotten a vaccination from the Kroger company pharmacies or TLC’s is eligible to enter the sweepstakes, so of course going forward anyone who has received a vaccination will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes,” Tomasu continued.

Kansans can enter the sweepstakes by getting a shot at Dillon’s, make an appointment, or just walk up to the pharmacy. Also, those who’ve already received their shot at Dillons can also enter the drawing.

For more information, click here.