WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–This Sunday, August 7 a local barbershop is extending a helping hand to area kids.

One of the owners of the shop says they are grateful to spread the love for the second year in a row.

Angel Villa is one of the co-owners of the barbershop and says they do this to give back to their community. He says since they have opened their location, they have gotten a lot of support from people all over Wichita and now it is their turn to give back.

“It makes me feel good you know because a lot of kids it defiantly makes an impact on them going back to school with their new backpacks, their haircuts, and everything. So us being able to help them with that is going to be a good feeling and it’s what makes us happy, you know, to give back to the kids,” Villa said.

Students K-12 will be able to come into the barbershop and get a free haircut, backpacks, and school supplies. Other community members will also be donating their time and serving food and drinks during that time.

“So, it will be kind of a full back-to-school event that we are organizing for the kids,” Villa said.

The event will start Sunday, August 7 at 11 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m. Ambitions Barbershop is located on 3082 W 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67203.