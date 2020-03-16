Free lunches for kids during spring break

1  of  30
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Conway Springs - USD 356 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellis - USD 388 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 LaCrosse - USD 395 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Satanta - USD 507 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 USD 215 USD 462 Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353

HUTCHINSON Kan. (KSNW) – Starting this Monday an event hosted by Partners for Wichita called “Filling the Gap Lunches for Kids” will provide students with free boxed lunches to take home during spring break. This event will go on all spring break from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

LOCATIONS:

Delano Location
New Covenant UMC (1710 W. Douglas)

Downtown Location

Salvation Army Downtown (350 N. Market)

North/Northwest Locations
Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center (2700 N. Woodland)
HumanKind Ministries Villa Court (930 N. Market)
Mt. Olive Tabernacle of Praise (909 N. St. Paul St.)
St. Paul’s UMC (1356 N. Broadway)

Northeast Locations
Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center (2755 E. 19th St. N.) 
Dellrose UMC (1502 N. Dellrose)
The Center (at Iasis) (1914 E. 11th St. N.)
Tabernacle COGIC (1502 E. 17th St. N.)

Urban League of Kansas (2418 E. 9th St. N.)

South/Southeast Locations
Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center (2820 S. Roosevelt) 
Hilltop Urban Church (910 S. Bluffview Dr.)
Salvation Army Citadel Corps (1739 S. Elpyco St.)

South/Southwest Locations
Cross Point Free Will Baptist Church (1515 E. Harry) 
Salvation Army West Orchard Corps (1910 S. Everett)

Oaklawn Location
Oaklawn Activity Center Cafeteria (4904 S. Clifton) 

Haysville Location
Haysville United Methodist Church (601 E. Grand)

