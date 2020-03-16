Free lunches for kids during spring break

HUTCHINSON Kan. (KSNW) – Starting this Monday an event hosted by Partners for Wichita called “Filling the Gap Lunches for Kids” will provide students with free boxed lunches to take home during spring break. This event will go on all spring break from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
LOCATIONS:
Delano Location
New Covenant UMC (1710 W. Douglas)
Downtown Location
Salvation Army Downtown (350 N. Market)
North/Northwest Locations
Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center (2700 N. Woodland)
HumanKind Ministries Villa Court (930 N. Market)
Mt. Olive Tabernacle of Praise (909 N. St. Paul St.)
St. Paul’s UMC (1356 N. Broadway)
Northeast Locations
Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center (2755 E. 19th St. N.)
Dellrose UMC (1502 N. Dellrose)
The Center (at Iasis) (1914 E. 11th St. N.)
Tabernacle COGIC (1502 E. 17th St. N.)
Urban League of Kansas (2418 E. 9th St. N.)
South/Southeast Locations
Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center (2820 S. Roosevelt)
Hilltop Urban Church (910 S. Bluffview Dr.)
Salvation Army Citadel Corps (1739 S. Elpyco St.)
South/Southwest Locations
Cross Point Free Will Baptist Church (1515 E. Harry)
Salvation Army West Orchard Corps (1910 S. Everett)
Oaklawn Location
Oaklawn Activity Center Cafeteria (4904 S. Clifton)
Haysville Location
Haysville United Methodist Church (601 E. Grand)
