Free Tax Assistance Program at the United Way of the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– We are officially two months out from tax return season. One organization is extending their hand by proving their free Tax Assistance Program to the community. The United Way of the Plains is providing free help for those who average an income of 56,000 a year, depending on their factors.

“The way people can get connected with it is to dial 2-1-1 and they can set up an appointment and there are locations all over the community in Wichita and some of the surrounding counties. We have different locations across the community, and so by dialing 2-1-1 they can find a location that is near them or one that would be convenient for them,” said Vice President of Marketing at United Way of the Plains, Delane Butler.

If you or someone you know is interested in receiving this help all you have to do is call the 2-1-1 line and ask for the Tax Assistance Program. After that, you can make an appointment and get your taxes filled out for free.

“I should point out that these volunteers are trained by the IRS and certified and they use software that is certified for this program,” added Butler.

This annual service will be available until April 15.

