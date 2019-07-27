Free teen defensive driving program stops at Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Safety on the road was the lesson teens were able to experience at Wichita State this afternoon.

The National “Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe,” or BRAKES program, made its first ever stop in Wichita.

Current and former law enforcement officers, as well as professional racing drivers, gave tips to teens and their parents through different exercises.

“We spend a lot of time emphasizing visual technique, steering technique, teach the teens how to use ABS brakes,” says Carl McGinn, BRAKES Advanced Teen Driving School. “We teach them how to do skid recovery in icy conditions you obviously experience here in Kansas.”

There were 45 teens who participated in the event with their parents today.

The program will also continue through Sunday.