WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, the Wichita Street Dog Coalition held its first-ever free veterinary clinic to help people facing or at risk of homelessness.

The coalition was started earlier this year by Dr. Lauren Herd.

The Street Dog Coalition is a nonprofit with team locations across the country.

Dr. Herd first worked with the coalition in Veterinary school and wanted to bring the program to Wichita.

The group provides free pet care to people at risk of or facing homelessness.

Pets were able to get vaccines, heartworm tests, and exams.

Dr. Herd said it’s not just for the health of cats and dogs.

“It’s helping human health because we vaccinate for things like rabies and that is a fatal disease so it can easily spread to people. It is a one health sort of approach so we are helping the human side of health by helping the dog side,” said DMV and Wichita Street Dog Coalition Team Lead, Dr. Lauren Herd.

The Wichita Animal Action League also helped out.

Dr. Herd said they plan to hold a clinic once a month and plan to add spay and neuter services in the future, you can learn more here.