‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion is added to Airbnb – for just $30

The home featured in the hit show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is now a listing on Airbnb, thanks to a collaboration between the property owner and one of the show’s main stars, Will Smith. (Airbnb)

(Nexstar Media Wire) – Want to sit on your throne as the Prince of Bel-Air? That will be $30.

The iconic home featured in the hit television show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” will be available to rent via Airbnb for just $30 a night – in recognition of the 30 years since the hit show’s debut – on five dates in early October.

“The familiar residence is just as fly as it was when ‘The Fresh Prince’ called it home,” Airbnb said in a news release. “Bold graffiti art, posh interiors, timeless family portraits, and Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters will transport guests to the lap of luxury — auntie and uncle not included.”

The lucky guests will have access to Will Smith’s bedroom and bathroom, a poolside lounge area and an “elegant dining room.”

In the hit show, Will Smith’s mother sends him to live in the Bel-Air mansion with his wealthy relatives, Uncle Phil and Aunt Vivian, after things get rough in his Philadelphia neighborhood.

“YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house?? We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!!” Will Smith posted on Instagram Sunday.

Smith has also hinted at “a for real Banks Family Reunion” on HBO Max, adding “RIP James.” The actor who played Uncle Phil, James Avery, died Dec. 31, 2013.

The offer is open to groups of up to two Los Angeles County residents, and booking will begin Sept. 29 at 11 p.m. PDT.