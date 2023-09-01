WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 1 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.
GAMES COVERED and SCORES:
Garden City
vs. Wichita Heights
Newton 6
vs. Valley Center 20
Bishop Carroll
vs. Wichita Northwest
Topeka
vs. Maize
Maize South
vs. Andover
Buhler
vs. Andover Central
Wichita South 14
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 72
Wellington
vs. Rose Hill
Goddard
vs. Haysville-Campus
Dodge City
vs. Wichita West
Derby
vs. Manhattan
Salina South
vs. Salina Central
McPherson
vs. Great Bend
Hays
vs. Junction City
Hutchinson 3
vs. Goddard Eisenhower 7