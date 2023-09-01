WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 1 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.

GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Garden City

vs. Wichita Heights

Newton 6

vs. Valley Center 20

Bishop Carroll

vs. Wichita Northwest

Topeka

vs. Maize

Maize South

vs. Andover

Buhler

vs. Andover Central

Wichita South 14

vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 72

Wellington

vs. Rose Hill

Goddard

vs. Haysville-Campus

Dodge City

vs. Wichita West

Derby

vs. Manhattan

Salina South

vs. Salina Central

McPherson

vs. Great Bend

Hays

vs. Junction City

Hutchinson 3

vs. Goddard Eisenhower 7