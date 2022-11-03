WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It is playoff football time for high school football in Kansas, and Thursday night brought some great action.

Andale took on Pratt, and rolled to an easy 36-point win.

In 3A football, Clay Center Community made the trip to Wichita to play Wichita Collegiate. It was the road team who got the victory, with Clay Center Community pitching a shutout win over Collegiate.

In 6-man football, the undefeated Cunningham Wildcats hosted Natoma, the team that beat them in last year’s state championship.

Cunningham would get revenge for last year’s championship game in the form of a 65-0 win to win the regional title.

