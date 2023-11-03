WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The high school football playoffs are back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever.

Games will be highlighted during our 10 p.m. sportscast and added to this article afterward.

For more scores from around the Sunflower State, click here.

Games Covered and Scores:

Game of The Week

Wichita East

vs. Wichita Northwest

St. George-Rock Creek

vs. Wichita Collegiate

Great Bend 34

vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 36

Holcomb

vs. Cheney

Hays 7

vs. Goddard-Eisenhower 41

Coffeyville-Field Kinley 20

vs. Wellington 27

Lawrence 6

vs. Derby 48

Kingman 24

vs. Southeast of Saline 36

McPherson

vs. Buhler

Sterling 22

vs. Conway Springs 52

Ellsworth 34

vs. Garden Plain 31