WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The high school football playoffs are back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever.

Games will be highlighted during our 10 p.m. sportscast and added to this article afterward.

For more scores from around the Sunflower State, click here.

Games Covered and Scores:

Game of The Week
Wichita East
vs. Wichita Northwest

St. George-Rock Creek
vs. Wichita Collegiate

Great Bend 34
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 36

Holcomb
vs. Cheney

Hays 7
vs. Goddard-Eisenhower 41

Coffeyville-Field Kinley 20
vs. Wellington 27

Lawrence 6
vs. Derby 48

Kingman 24
vs. Southeast of Saline 36

McPherson
vs. Buhler

Sterling 22
vs. Conway Springs 52

Ellsworth 34
vs. Garden Plain 31