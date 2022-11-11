WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sectional round of the Kansas High School football playoffs is here! Here are the scores from around the state that KSN is covering for the Friday Football Fever as they come in.

Tune in at 10 p.m. to watch all the highlights.

GAMES COVERED:

Wichita Northwest

vs. Manhattan



Washburn Rural

vs. Derby



Hutchinson

vs. Maize



Salina Central

vs. Hays



Andover Central

vs. Wamego



Towanda-Circle

vs. McPherson



Andale

vs. Rock Creek



Cheney

vs. Clay Center



Hoisington

vs. Southeast of Saline



Kingman

vs. Beloit

Wabaunsee

vs. Conway Springs

Smith Center

vs. Inman

EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL SCORES:

Chase County

vs. Little River

Meade

vs. Hill City

Wichita County

vs. Atwood

Dighton

vs. Sharon Springs

Lebo

vs. Canton Galva

Axtel

vs. Osborne

Thunder Ridge

vs. Victoria

SIX MAN FOOTBALL SCORES:

Waverly

vs. Tescott

Wetmore

vs. Cunningham

Northern Valley

vs. Ashland

Ingalls

vs. Cheylin

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.