WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sectional round of the Kansas High School football playoffs is here! Here are the scores from around the state that KSN is covering for the Friday Football Fever as they come in.
Tune in at 10 p.m. to watch all the highlights.
GAMES COVERED:
Wichita Northwest
vs. Manhattan
Washburn Rural
vs. Derby
Hutchinson
vs. Maize
Salina Central
vs. Hays
Andover Central
vs. Wamego
Towanda-Circle
vs. McPherson
Andale
vs. Rock Creek
Cheney
vs. Clay Center
Hoisington
vs. Southeast of Saline
Kingman
vs. Beloit
Wabaunsee
vs. Conway Springs
Smith Center
vs. Inman
EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL SCORES:
Chase County
vs. Little River
Meade
vs. Hill City
Wichita County
vs. Atwood
Dighton
vs. Sharon Springs
Lebo
vs. Canton Galva
Axtel
vs. Osborne
Thunder Ridge
vs. Victoria
SIX MAN FOOTBALL SCORES:
Waverly
vs. Tescott
Wetmore
vs. Cunningham
Northern Valley
vs. Ashland
Ingalls
vs. Cheylin
