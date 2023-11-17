WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The high school football season in Kansas is starting to come to an end. Here are the playoff games KSN is following for the sub-state round of Friday Football Fever.
Game highlights will be added to this article after they air on KSN News at 10.
Games Covered and Scores:
Game of the Week
Goddard-Eisenhower 39
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 42
Andale 24
vs. Cheney 28
Derby 29
vs. Washburn Rural 28
Medicine Lodge 19
vs. Conway Springs 34
Andover Central 26
vs. Wamego 7
Hoisington 30
vs. Norton Community 21
Ell Saline 28
vs. Wichita County 64