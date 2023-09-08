WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Games will be highlighted during our sportscast and added to this article after they air.

For more scores from around the Sunflower State, click here.

GAMES COVERED AND SCORES:

Valley Center 14

vs. Goddard 6

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 43

vs. Wichita East 29

Wichita Northwest 41

vs. Wichita Heights 13

El Dorado 7

vs. Wichita Collegiate 60

Wichita South 7

vs. Bishop Carroll 47

Andover Central 24

vs. Maize 21

Towanda-Circle 21

vs. Buhler 13

Newton 7

vs. Hutchinson 50

Rose Hill 13

vs. Andale 46

Salina South 0

vs. Derby 63

