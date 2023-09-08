WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Games will be highlighted during our sportscast and added to this article after they air.
For more scores from around the Sunflower State, click here.
GAMES COVERED AND SCORES:
Valley Center 14
vs. Goddard 6
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 43
vs. Wichita East 29
Wichita Northwest 41
vs. Wichita Heights 13
El Dorado 7
vs. Wichita Collegiate 60
Wichita South 7
vs. Bishop Carroll 47
Andover Central 24
vs. Maize 21
Towanda-Circle 21
vs. Buhler 13
Newton 7
vs. Hutchinson 50
Rose Hill 13
vs. Andale 46
Salina South 0
vs. Derby 63