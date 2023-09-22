WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 4 of Friday Football Fever.
Games will be highlighted during our 10 p.m. sportscast and added to this article afterward.
For more scores from around the Sunflower State, click here.
GAMES COVERED AND SCORES
Scores will be added to this article as they come in.
Wichita East 34
vs. Wichita Northwest 28
Wichita Collegiate 55
vs. Clearwater 8
Derby 27
vs. Hutchinson 17
Maize South 42
vs. Newton 14
McPherson 32
vs. Towanda-Circle 16
El Dorado 0
vs. Augusta 48
Salina Central 22
vs. Andover 21
Wichita Heights
vs. Wichita West
Wichita North
vs. Wichita South
Cheney 49
vs. Pratt 0
Douglass 6
vs. Kingman 44
Bishop Carroll 7
vs. Junction City 41
Garden City 24
vs. Hays 21
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 48
vs. Columbia-Battle 21
GAME OF THE WEEK
Andover Central 17
vs. Goddard-Eisenhower 41
Got a sports score for us? Email connect3sports@ksn.com.