WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 4 of Friday Football Fever.

GAMES COVERED AND SCORES

Wichita East 34

vs. Wichita Northwest 28

Wichita Collegiate 55

vs. Clearwater 8

Derby 27

vs. Hutchinson 17

Maize South 42

vs. Newton 14

McPherson 32

vs. Towanda-Circle 16

El Dorado 0

vs. Augusta 48

Salina Central 22

vs. Andover 21

Wichita Heights

vs. Wichita West

Wichita North

vs. Wichita South

Cheney 49

vs. Pratt 0

Douglass 6

vs. Kingman 44

Bishop Carroll 7

vs. Junction City 41

Garden City 24

vs. Hays 21

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 48

vs. Columbia-Battle 21

Andover Central 17

vs. Goddard-Eisenhower 41

