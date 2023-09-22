WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 4 of Friday Football Fever.

Games will be highlighted during our 10 p.m. sportscast and added to this article afterward.

GAMES COVERED AND SCORES

Wichita East 34
vs. Wichita Northwest 28

Wichita Collegiate 55
vs. Clearwater 8

Derby 27
vs. Hutchinson 17

Maize South 42
vs. Newton 14

McPherson 32
vs. Towanda-Circle 16

El Dorado 0
vs. Augusta 48

Salina Central 22
vs. Andover 21

Wichita Heights
vs. Wichita West

Wichita North
vs. Wichita South

Cheney 49
vs. Pratt 0

Douglass 6
vs. Kingman 44

Bishop Carroll 7
vs. Junction City 41

Garden City 24
vs. Hays 21

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 48
vs. Columbia-Battle 21

GAME OF THE WEEK

Andover Central 17
vs. Goddard-Eisenhower 41

