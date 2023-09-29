WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 5 of Friday Football Fever.
Games will be highlighted during our 10 p.m. sportscast and added to this article afterward.
For more scores from around the Sunflower State, click here.
GAMES COVERED AND SCORES:
Scores will be added to this article as they come in.
If we are missing one, send us an email at news@ksn.com.
Game of the Week at Riverfront Stadium
Maize 47
vs. Maize South 0
Towanda-Circle 16
vs. Augusta 50
Goddard Eisenhower 34
vs. Andover 0
Valley Center 31
vs. Salina Central 34
Winfield 14
vs. McPherson 17
Haysville-Campus 0
vs. Derby 48
Abilene
vs. Rose Hill
Mulvane 36
vs. Buhler 59
Salina South 14
vs. Hutchinson 57
Wichita North
vs. Bishop Carroll
Chapman 6
vs. Wichita Collegiate 41