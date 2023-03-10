WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first round of the state championships are finished, with some teams inching closer to a championship and others heading home after incredible seasons in their own right.

Here are the scores from the second round of the state championship games across the state. To see the first-round scores, click here.

Scores will be updated as they are received.

6A boys scores

Wichita Heights
vs. Derby

Blue Valley North
vs. Blue Valley Northwest

6A girls scores

Blue Valley
vs. Washburn Rural

Derby
vs. Blue Valley North

5A boys scores

Highland Park
vs. Andover

Kapaun Mt. Carmel
vs. Hutchinson

5A girls scores

St. James
vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Bishop Carroll
vs. Andover

4A boys scores

Hugoton 55
vs. Eudora 35

McPherson
vs. Bishop Miege

4A girls scores

Bishop Miege
vs. Hugoton

McPherson
vs. Andale

3A boys scores

Galena
vs. Marysville

Southeast of Saline
vs. Hesston

3A girls scores

Phillipsburg
vs. Cheney

Goodland
vs. Silver Lake

2A boys scores

Wichita Independent
vs. Medicine Lodge

Thomas More Prep
vs. Moundridge

2A girls scores

St. Mary’s Colgan
vs. Riverside

Berean Academy
vs. Hillsboro

1A Div. 1 boys scores

Olpe
vs. Wichita Classical

Macksville
vs. Montezuma-South Gray

1A Div. 1 girls scores

Norwich
vs. Doniphan West

Quinter
vs. Frankfort

1A Div. 2 boys scores

Tribune-Greeley County
vs. Coldwater-South Central

Axtell
vs. Lebo

1A Div. 2 girls scores

Lebo
vs. Bucklin

Hanover
vs. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton