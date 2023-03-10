WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first round of the state championships are finished, with some teams inching closer to a championship and others heading home after incredible seasons in their own right.

Here are the scores from the second round of the state championship games across the state. To see the first-round scores, click here.

Scores will be updated as they are received.

6A boys scores

Wichita Heights

vs. Derby

Blue Valley North

vs. Blue Valley Northwest

6A girls scores

Blue Valley

vs. Washburn Rural

Derby

vs. Blue Valley North

5A boys scores

Highland Park

vs. Andover

Kapaun Mt. Carmel

vs. Hutchinson

5A girls scores

St. James

vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Bishop Carroll

vs. Andover

4A boys scores

Hugoton 55

vs. Eudora 35

McPherson

vs. Bishop Miege

4A girls scores

Bishop Miege

vs. Hugoton

McPherson

vs. Andale

3A boys scores

Galena

vs. Marysville

Southeast of Saline

vs. Hesston

3A girls scores

Phillipsburg

vs. Cheney

Goodland

vs. Silver Lake

2A boys scores

Wichita Independent

vs. Medicine Lodge

Thomas More Prep

vs. Moundridge

2A girls scores

St. Mary’s Colgan

vs. Riverside

Berean Academy

vs. Hillsboro

1A Div. 1 boys scores

Olpe

vs. Wichita Classical

Macksville

vs. Montezuma-South Gray

1A Div. 1 girls scores

Norwich

vs. Doniphan West

Quinter

vs. Frankfort

1A Div. 2 boys scores

Tribune-Greeley County

vs. Coldwater-South Central

Axtell

vs. Lebo

1A Div. 2 girls scores

Lebo

vs. Bucklin

Hanover

vs. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton