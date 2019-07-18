Friday night lights could return to Eureka this season

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been more than a year since an EF3 tornado ripped through Eureka, causing widespread damage.

The high school football team could not play a home game all last season.

But now, there is hope Friday night lights may return soon.

“It’s exciting. It gives us an opportunity to show off what we’ve been working on all summer,” said Cade Larcom, a senior on the football team.

The group of guys have remained positive after a long 13 months without a gridiron to call their own.

“When we ran out it was always a different field,” said Larcom. “It was never our home field.”

Their field, littered with debris was deemed unsafe and unusable last season.

“It was heartbreaking for our seniors who didn’t get to play last year here,” said senior Zach Hare. “So, I would definitely like to have a chance to play here as a senior.”

But the field, left untouched for several months, is busy once again.

The goal is to play a home game sometime in late September.

“Our hope was to play all of our games here, but we got a late start and the rain delayed us and our hope is to have quite a few games here,” said Scott Hoyt, the superintendent.

“My family and I moved here about two weeks before the tornado hit,” said Jason Nichols, head football coach. “So, I haven’t known anything other than this.”

The team played hard last season, on several fields, except their own. They say they are more than ready for some home cookin’.

“You have the whole home crowd behind you and there’s just a different energy to the games,” said Brandon Darbyshire, a senior on the team.

“I think it will be well worth it,” said Hare. “We’ve got a really good chance this year to do some really big things.”

As for the concession stand and new bathrooms, Hoyt says they are delayed because of the failed school bond vote.

But, money for those facilities is being covered through the CIP budget.