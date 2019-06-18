Friendly black bear killed after people feed it, take selfies

A friendly black bear in Oregon has been euthanized because of its sociable behavior, officials said.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the bear had been seen near a popular boat ramp at a lake in Scoggins Valley Park, which is about 34 miles west of Portland, and had become habituated to the area.

“Law enforcement became aware of interactions between the bear and humans after some individuals took “selfie” photographs of themselves and the bear and posted them on social media. Over the past week, officers were called to the same area several times where individuals had left food for the animal,” wildlife officials said in a press release.

Local law enforcement officials were called to the area after receiving two calls about the bear and warned visitors to stay away.