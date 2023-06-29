WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Riney Fine Arts Center is getting a facelift at Friends University, and school officials broke ground on Thursday.

The Riney Fine Arts Center has been on campus since the 1960s. It was named the Whittier Fine Arts Center until 2005 when it was renamed.

It was named after longtime Fine Arts Chairman and Singing Quakers Director Cecil J. Riney.

“The Riney Fine Arts Center is a significant aspect of the Friends University campus,” said Dr. Amy Bragg Carey, president of Friends University. “This much needed expansion and renovation is made possible because of the tireless work by the Advancement Department to secure the funds, the dedication of our Board of Trustees, and support from the Fine Arts faculty. We could not have done it without the generosity of our donors and patrons who believe in the arts and support the mission of Friends University. We are truly thankful to bless the community with beautiful and modern updates to the Riney Fine Arts Center along with the addition of a worship space in the new Chapel.”

The $7.2 million expansion includes a new grand entrance, an updated auditorium dance studio, technology upgrades and a sacred chapel-recital addition.

“We are privileged and deeply thankful to be working with Friends University again, this time on the Riney Fine Arts Center project,” said Jared Simpson, president of Simpson Construction Services. “Together with the University and Shelden Architecture, we will be giving the space a renewed life that reflects the values of the university and will enhance the educational experience for future generations.”

For more information on the Riney Fine Arts Center groundbreaking and updates on the RISE Up Capital Campaign, visit friends.edu/riseup.