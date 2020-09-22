Friends University: Outdoor University Band Concert on Sept. 28

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Friends University Sept. 28 concert

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friends University announced Tuesday its first outdoor concert of the semester, University Band Concert, coming up the evening of Monday, Sept. 28

This fall performance by the Friends University Concert Band will take place at 6 p.m., outdoors on the Rose Window Plaza beneath the iconic Davis Clocktower at 2100 W. University Ave. The music will recognize and pay homage to the heritage of Friends University, the Wichita community, and the state of Kansas.

The concert is free to all. Those attending the concert are asked to bring their own chair or blanket for seating, wear a face-covering, and follow social-distancing guidelines.

For information on other upcoming events at Friends University, click here.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather