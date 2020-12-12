From college cheerleader to business owner, 19-year-old buys local shop amid pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- While some Wichita business have had to close because of the pandemic, a 19-year-old is opening shop for the first time after buying a local business.

Delica Ewert was a cheerleader at McPherson College and majoring in elementary education when she decided to move back home to stay safe during the pandemic and reevaluate what she wanted to do.

Delica Ewert cheering at a McPherson College football game

“I was an elementary education major and I kind of saw where education was going with all the online and virtual stuff and I didn’t really think I was fit for that,” said Ewert.

With the help of her family, Ewert bought the No Bake Cafe.

“It feels really good,” said Ewert. “It’s exciting. It’s also kind of scary, but I’m excited for it.”

With new changes around the shop that sells edible cookie dough and other desserts, the new owner is hoping for the best despite other local businesses being forced to close.

“Staying safe, wearing masks and making this a happy for people where they can kind of escape everything,” said Ewert. “I’m excited to actually kind of have something to show for myself and be proud of.”

According to the National Federation for Independent Businesses, about 20 percent of small businesses have shut down permanently and even more are at risk of closing their doors.

“I think that’s probably a little bit high for Wichita and our region,” said Gary Plummer, president and CEO of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce. “I certainly I hope it is.”

Delica Ewert working in The No Bake Cafe

But city leaders said despite the struggles, they have watched some new businesses flourish.

Plummer said he will continue to cheer on the city’s hard-working entrepreneurs.

“Small business people are very innovative and they’ll been able to pivot and make some changes in the way that they deliver products and services and the ones that are innovative are going to be more successful,” said Plummer.

Ewert bought the No Bake Cafe from Wichita City Councilman James Clendenin and his wife.

She plans to start shipping products soon and wants to buy a food truck to eventually take the cookie dough business all over town.

The No Bake Cafe will have a re-grand opening on Saturday (Dec. 12) from noon to 9 p.m.

The shop is open Tuesday-Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at 3700 E. Douglas.