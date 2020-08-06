From dynamite to beef stick: Greensburg rescue crew respond to emergency call

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – Greensburg Police Department shared via its Facebook page that around 5 p.m. Wednesday the Greensburg Police Department, Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office, and Greensburg Fire Department were dispatched to the report of dynamite attached to the dash of a vehicle parked in front of a business on West Kansas Avenue.
Upon units arriving and securing the area it was discovered that the item in question was a beef stick, still in its wrapper. There were no explosives in the vehicle and there were not any threats to the public. The vehicle owner removed the suspicious beef stick from the dash.
