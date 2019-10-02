From the streets to the river, scooters thrown into the Arkansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crews spent part of the day fishing out e-scooters from the Arkansas River after they were tossed out like garbage.

And, there could be serious consequences if this continues.

The city of Wichita and companies VeoRide and Zagster, which operates Spin scooters, laid out strict rules on where you can ride around town.

The river was not one of the locations.

Spencer Dickerson did not have so smooth of a ride with e-scooters Tuesday.

“It’s pretty unfortunate,” he said.



Instead of enjoying the new Wichita hobby, Dickerson, the regional manager for scooter company VeoRide was tasked with pulling them out the river, which he did after receiving help from a local patron.

“Every time there’s vandalism it’s going to reduce our ability to properly service the fleet thats out on the street,” said Dickerson.

One group of friends out on the e-scooters on Tuesday likes to ride often.

“We do it about every day,” said Ethan Finch, a Derby resident. “It’s just something nice to do.”

But Tuesday they saw more scooters in the water than alongside it.

“We started noticing them all throughout the river. I mean there’s one right down there,” said Keil Clemans

In total, ten scooters were found in the river Tuesday and one was found last week.

A spokesperson at Spin sent KSN a statement that reads: “We train our operations team to remain vigilant of vandalism — and work closely with the community and local authorities to prevent these acts from happening in the first place.”

“I think it’s messed up because people throw them in but they’re just trying to do something fun for the community and something new in Wichita,” said Mekale McFerran, a Wichitan who likes to ride e-scooters.

“It’s not our property. It’s the property of those companies and again its a service that we’re providing our citizens that has been very beneficial so far,” said Wichita Councilman Brandon Johnson.

Dickerson says the company will repair what they can while looking to the future.

“We keep doing our best to make sure our scooters are where people want to rent them and that they’re fully charged,” he said.

Dickerson said if throwing scooters in the river becomes a big issue, VeoRide may look at geofencing off the river to riders.

The city says once the e-scooter companies figure out who was behind this, they could be charged with littering and vandalism.