Frontier to offer 4th weekly flight to Denver

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Frontier Airlines announced Monday it will offer a fourth weekly flight to Denver from Eisenhower airport to Denver, starting November 10.

Frontier also said it will adjust their schedule on November 18 to begin flying on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Frontier began service to Denver on August 30, 2018. Since then, Frontier says, average fares to Denver have dropped 48% and passenger traffic has increased 131% (Q4 2017 vs. Q4 2018).

Frontier’s low fares have enabled passengers to fly to Denver from Wichita instead of driving to Denver or driving to a competing airport.  The fourth weekly flight will allow passengers more flexibility in travel schedules and convenience for business and leisure trips, Frontier says.

