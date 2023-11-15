WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Commissioners approved funding Wednesday for Wichita’s new emergency winter shelter.

Commissioners unanimously voted to put $200,000 towards operational expenses. That money will be contributed alongside $480,000 from the City of Wichita. HumanKind Ministries also puts up $200,000 each year for their emergency shelter. They are also fundraising to raise more. Leaders explain they rely heavily on outside funding.

“We’re grateful for the city to kick in some funding, for the county, and for the general public to help us make this program a reality,” said Greer Cowley, HumanKind Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships.

District IV Commissioner Ryan Baty says it takes a whole community’s support to help change the homelessness crisis.

“It’s not just the non-profit world that has to fix this. It’s not just the city of Wichita. The county’s at the table. The state is also at the table in this conversation,” he said.

The money given to HumanKind will be used for security and food. Cowley explains, “With that funding, we’re able to provide case management, we’re purchasing items like the bunk beds that are behind me, mats, other supportive services.”

One of the main goals of the short-term shelter is to provide long-term support for unhoused people.

“We are working with places like Substance Abuse Center of Kansas, with the Mental Health Association, with the ICT Street Team, and Hunter Health Clinic,” said Cowley. The overall goal is to have 15 service providers at the facility.

Commissioner Baty also says he hopes the County can help by connecting people at the shelter with ComCare and housing resources beyond the walls of the shelter.

“The emergency shelter expires March 31st. What’s the plan April 1st? Now we’re at the table in helping shape the outcome of what the interim plan is immediately on April 1st,” he says.

Set up inside the shelter began Wednesday afternoon. HumanKind says they had about 50 volunteers working to set up supplies.

They worked from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and again from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Volunteers and staff spent most of that time assembling beds. They are also working to set up clothing closets, nursing stations, and hygiene closets.

They intend to get as much done as soon as possible. HumanKind President LaTasha St. Arnault said the goal is to have everything ready to go in the next few days.

“We are so grateful for our volunteers here. We’re setting up a hundred bunk beds that have just been delivered this morning, and we have volunteers here all throughout the day today, tomorrow, tonight Friday, and we’re just trying to get things up and running as soon as possible,” explained Cowley.

HumandKind is still looking for additional hands to help with shelter setup and donating materials. They will continue to set up on Thursday and Friday.

For information on how to volunteer or donate, click here.