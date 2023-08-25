PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) — A fundraiser will be held for the employees who have been left without work after a popular bar and grill burned down in Pratt.

Woody’s Sports Bar & Grill, located on Main Street in Pratt, was left a total loss following a fire that began late at night on Aug. 3. The cause of the fire was undetermined but not suspicious. Damage was estimated at over $2 million.

A fundraiser will be held Sunday in Pratt to raise money for Woody’s employees who were left out of work following the fire. The “Friends of Woody’s Employee Benefit Burger and Dog Feed” will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pratt Municipal Building, located at 117 W. 3rd St. in Pratt.

Woody’s Sports Bar and Grill (Courtesy: Jennifer Stultz/Editor The Pratt Tribune)

Woody’s Sports Bar & Grill in Pratt destroyed by fire overnight (KSN Photo)

Woody’s Sports Bar & Grill in Pratt destroyed by fire overnight (KSN Photo)

Woody’s Sports Bar & Grill in Pratt destroyed by fire overnight (KSN Photo)

Woody’s Sports Bar & Grill in Pratt destroyed by fire overnight (KSN Photo)

Woody’s Sports Bar & Grill in Pratt destroyed by fire overnight (KSN Photo)

Woody’s Sports Bar & Grill in Pratt destroyed by fire overnight (KSN Photo)

Woody’s Sports Bar & Grill in Pratt destroyed by fire overnight (KSN Photo)

At the time of the fire, Woody’s was employing at least 18 people in the community of Pratt.