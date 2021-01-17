Funeral homes see uptick in clients seeking payment plans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– During COVID-19 many families have lost loved ones along the way. And some have not been prepared financially. Funeral home directors say it’s never too early to start preparing for the unexpected. They say it honestly only takes a few visits to a funeral home and conversations with planning coordinators to get all the information you need.

They have several plans, and many can be modified to each family’s needs and desires.

But the earlier people start planning for the unexpected. The less of a hassle it will be.

Especially during the pandemic when many people are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

“You could do it in baby steps. You wouldn’t have to arrange and pay for the service and the casket involved, and the cash advanced items… You could say okay i want to pay for the casket now, if that is the direction you are going to go,” said Advanced planning director at Culbertson smith mortuaries, Jackie Hartman.





“Have plans in place to be able to put a little bit of money aside each month to do that. There is ‘at need funding’ so when death had occurred there are third party companies that do ‘at need funding’ basically a loan but we do suggest always that families be able to make these plans ahead of time,” said funeral director at heritage funeral home, SHAWN SNYDER.

Most funeral homes will offer a payment plan of three, five, seven or ten years to pay off items for the funeral and their services. That is of course depending on the persons age and health condition.