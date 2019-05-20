Future tariffs loom over local businesses

President Trump recently announced tariffs on over 3,000 new Chinese goods that come into America.

That’s in addition to what was already being taxed.

Many items will be taxed at a 25 percent rate, and though China is paying for the tariffs, it’s being felt locally.

“We saw some tariffs earlier on, I want to say November or December of 2018, which affected some of the prices,” said Chris Armstrong, manager at Capp’s Bike Store in Topeka.

“They went up a little bit, we’re talking 20 or 40 dollars on some of the higher end stuff,” Armstrong said.

The proposed increase of tariffs could make business harder for Armstrong.

“Every time it goes up, that gets me farther and farther away from the big box stores like Dick’s or Academy,” said Armstrong.

“Even though we have a superior product and all the service that goes along with it, but yes, it kicks me up even higher to where most people may not be able to jump into what we have.”

Other industries could be seeing a difference too.

Car, truck, and bus tire prices could increase.

Ken Winkley owns Washburn Auto Service Center in Topeka. He said he buys a lot of American-made products, but some of his other products could be impacted if a deal isn’t reached soon.

He said he understands what the president is doing though.

“I feel like it should have been done by somebody at his level, or some government level, who is ever going to pull that trigger, make that choice years ago, I mean we’ve gotten this trade imbalance so far out of whack,” said Winkley.

China quickly retaliated by placing tariffs on billions of dollars worth of American goods.