Gallery: May 8th severe weather in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado Watch for portions of Northeast Kansas until 1 a.m.

According to Evergy’s outage map, the City of Gypsum is experiencing power outages Saturday afternoon. According to Evergy, nearly 400 customers are impacted by the outages.

Meteorologist Erika Paige said storms that initially formed in western Kansas will be capable of producing larger hail the size of 2″ in diameter, which can be compared to an egg or lime in size, along with gusty winds. Discrete storms that develop could pose the tornado threat as well as they drift closer to northcentral Kansas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 9PM.

Courtesy: Tom Billings