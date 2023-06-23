WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather that originated in eastern Colorado is now impacting parts of western Kansas on Friday night.

These storms have produced heavy rainfall, strong winds and a confirmed tornado.

KSN viewers have sent in photos of the storms as they roll through the state. Click here to stay weather aware with KSN Storm Track 3.

If you have weather photos, feel free to send them to KSN by emailing connect3news@ksn.com.

Here’s a picture of the tornado in Hamilton County, courtesy of Marshall Hart.

(Courtesy: Marshall Hart) (Courtesy: Marshall Hart)

Here are some photos of hail in Elkhart from Roy Stavig, as well as a hail photo from Megan Frownfelter.

(Courtesy: Roy Stavig) (Courtesy: Roy Stavig) (Courtesy: Roy Stavig)

Courtesy: Megan Frownfelter

Here are storm photos in Ulysses.

(Courtesy: Kyle Stringham) (Courtesy: Kyle Stringham) (Courtesy: Kyle Stringham)

Here are more storm photos courtesy of Diana Milburn.

(Courtesy: Diana Milburn) (Courtesy: Diana Milburn) (Courtesy: Diana Milburn) (Courtesy: Diana Milburn)

Storm photos at Big Bow in Stanton County, where storm spotters have reported a tornado on the ground earlier this evening. Courtesy of Marieta A Hauser.

(Courtesy: Marieta A Hauser) (Courtesy: Marieta A Hauser) (Courtesy: Marieta A Hauser) (Courtesy: Marieta A Hauser) (Courtesy: Marieta A Hauser) (Courtesy: Marieta A Hauser)

Here’s the latest storm report from KSN meteorologist Lucy Doll.