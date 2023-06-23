WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather that originated in eastern Colorado is now impacting parts of western Kansas on Friday night.
These storms have produced heavy rainfall, strong winds and a confirmed tornado.
KSN viewers have sent in photos of the storms as they roll through the state. Click here to stay weather aware with KSN Storm Track 3.
If you have weather photos, feel free to send them to KSN by emailing connect3news@ksn.com.
Here’s a picture of the tornado in Hamilton County, courtesy of Marshall Hart.
Here are some photos of hail in Elkhart from Roy Stavig, as well as a hail photo from Megan Frownfelter.
Here are storm photos in Ulysses.
Here are more storm photos courtesy of Diana Milburn.
Storm photos at Big Bow in Stanton County, where storm spotters have reported a tornado on the ground earlier this evening. Courtesy of Marieta A Hauser.
Here’s the latest storm report from KSN meteorologist Lucy Doll.
- Stanton County – spotter report of dusty tornado on the ground at 8:40 PM
- Morton County – baseball sized hail at 8:57 PM
- Stanton County – tennis ball sized hail at 9:06 PM
- Grant County – trained spotter reports tornado at 9:12 PM
- Stanton County – public report of confirmed tornado at 9:15 PM
- Stanton County – chaser reports tornado on the ground at 9:09 PM