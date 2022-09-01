MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — All four state-owned casinos now have sports wagering, and gamblers are going all in.

At the Kansas Star Casino, it was a mix between sports fans who couldn’t wait to place their bets and people who were just curious to learn how this works. Regardless, people are hoping to cash out and win.

“We’ve had a lot of guests who were timid, but very curious,” Kansas Star Director of Operations Alli Bair said. “Maybe sports betting is new to them. We’ve got an amazing team in our temporary sports book right now explaining, you know, sports betting 101 to the guests.”

Whether new or experienced, many Kansans are now putting their skin in the game.

“Everyone’s excited,” Malik Grandison, a gambler, said. “I mean, we’ve been waiting for it for a long time, just my group of friends. We’re really in the sport. It’s nice to actually be able to put your money up and you know, prove that you know a little bit about the game so it’s a really fun competitive it’s a nice way to win money.”

The official launch with the full sportsbook is next Thursday. Between now and then, Kansas Star will add more kiosks, a full video wall, and more.